    IKIO Lighting Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.36 crore, up 119.99% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IKIO Lighting are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.36 crore in June 2023 up 119.99% from Rs. 49.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.85 crore in June 2023 up 148.66% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.67 crore in June 2023 up 153.43% from Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2022.

    IKIO Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2022.

    IKIO Lighting shares closed at 423.90 on August 04, 2023 (NSE)

    IKIO Lighting
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.36118.04
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations108.36118.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.3268.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.115.81
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost11.3110.19
    Depreciation1.992.70
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses9.097.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7623.35
    Other Income0.920.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.6824.06
    Interest3.016.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.6717.73
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax18.6717.73
    Tax4.823.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.8513.87
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.8513.87
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.8513.87
    Equity Share Capital77.2865.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.792.13
    Diluted EPS1.792.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.792.13
    Diluted EPS1.792.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

