IKIO Lighting Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.36 crore, up 119.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.36 crore in June 2023 up 119.99% from Rs. 49.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.85 crore in June 2023 up 148.66% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.67 crore in June 2023 up 153.43% from Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2022.

IKIO Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2022.

IKIO Lighting shares closed at 423.90 on August 04, 2023 (NSE)