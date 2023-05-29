English
    IITL Projects Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 8.95% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IITL Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 8.95% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2023 down 40.64% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2023 down 75% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022.

    IITL Projects shares closed at 18.83 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.88% returns over the last 6 months and -5.85% over the last 12 months.

    IITL Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.760.390.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.760.390.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.600.280.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.060.091.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.92-0.01-1.08
    Other Income0.020.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.890.00-1.08
    Interest1.321.321.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.21-1.32-2.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.21-1.32-2.28
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.21-1.32-2.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.21-1.32-2.28
    Equity Share Capital4.994.994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.44-3.46-4.58
    Diluted EPS-6.44-3.46-4.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.44-3.46-4.58
    Diluted EPS-6.44-3.46-4.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am