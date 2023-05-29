IITL Projects Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 8.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 8.95% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2023 down 40.64% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2023 down 75% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022.

IITL Projects shares closed at 18.83 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.88% returns over the last 6 months and -5.85% over the last 12 months.