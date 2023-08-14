English
    IITL Projects Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 257.68% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IITL Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 257.68% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2023 down 2.61% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    IITL Projects shares closed at 15.37 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -14.13% over the last 12 months.

    IITL Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.430.760.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.430.760.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.320.600.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.102.060.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-1.92-0.08
    Other Income0.040.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.02-1.89-0.07
    Interest1.451.321.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.44-3.21-1.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.44-3.21-1.39
    Tax--0.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.44-3.21-1.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.44-3.21-1.40
    Equity Share Capital4.994.994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.18-6.44-0.05
    Diluted EPS-3.18-6.44-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.18-6.44-0.05
    Diluted EPS-3.18-6.44-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #IITL Projects #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 am

