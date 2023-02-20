IITL Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 1.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IITL Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 1.01% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 3.31% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
IITL Projects shares closed at 17.60 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.40% returns over the last 6 months and -13.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|IITL Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.39
|0.16
|0.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.39
|0.16
|0.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|--
|0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.30
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.16
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.15
|-0.07
|Interest
|1.32
|1.32
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-1.47
|-1.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.32
|-1.47
|-1.28
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.32
|-1.47
|-1.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.32
|-1.47
|-1.28
|Equity Share Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.46
|-2.95
|36.57
|Diluted EPS
|-3.46
|-2.95
|36.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.46
|-2.95
|36.57
|Diluted EPS
|-3.46
|-2.95
|36.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited