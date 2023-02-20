IITL Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 1.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 1.01% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 3.31% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.