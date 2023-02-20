English
    IITL Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 1.01% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IITL Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 1.01% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 down 3.31% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    IITL Projects shares closed at 17.60 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.40% returns over the last 6 months and -13.30% over the last 12 months.

    IITL Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.390.160.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.390.160.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.28--0.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.300.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.16-0.08
    Other Income0.020.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.15-0.07
    Interest1.321.321.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.32-1.47-1.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.32-1.47-1.28
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.32-1.47-1.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.32-1.47-1.28
    Equity Share Capital4.994.994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.46-2.9536.57
    Diluted EPS-3.46-2.9536.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.46-2.9536.57
    Diluted EPS-3.46-2.9536.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:33 am