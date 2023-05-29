IITL Projects Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 8.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IITL Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 8.95% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2023 down 39.6% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2023 down 72.73% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.
IITL Projects shares closed at 18.83 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.88% returns over the last 6 months and -5.85% over the last 12 months.
|IITL Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.76
|0.39
|0.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.76
|0.39
|0.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.60
|0.28
|0.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.06
|0.09
|1.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.92
|-0.01
|-1.10
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.90
|0.00
|-1.10
|Interest
|1.32
|1.32
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.22
|-1.32
|-2.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.22
|-1.32
|-2.31
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.22
|-1.32
|-2.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.22
|-1.32
|-2.31
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|3.07
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.22
|1.75
|-2.31
|Equity Share Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.45
|3.51
|-4.62
|Diluted EPS
|-6.45
|3.51
|-4.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.45
|3.51
|-4.62
|Diluted EPS
|-6.45
|3.51
|-4.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited