IITL Projects Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 1.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 1.01% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 90.41% from Rs. 18.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.