IITL Projects Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 1.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IITL Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 1.01% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 90.41% from Rs. 18.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

IITL Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.39 0.16 0.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.39 0.16 0.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.28 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.32 0.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.18 -0.08
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.17 -0.07
Interest 1.32 1.32 1.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.32 -1.50 -1.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.32 -1.50 -1.28
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.32 -1.50 -1.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.32 -1.50 -1.28
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.07 -- 19.53
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.75 -1.50 18.25
Equity Share Capital 4.99 4.99 4.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.51 -3.00 36.57
Diluted EPS 3.51 -3.00 36.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.51 -3.00 36.57
Diluted EPS 3.51 -3.00 36.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited