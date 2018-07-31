App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 06:55 PM IST

IIFL Holdings Q1 net profit up 36 pc at Rs 345 cr

The company's net profit in the corresponding April-June period of 2017-18 fiscal stood at Rs 252.71 crore.

IIFL Holdings has reported a rise of 36 percent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 344.55 crore for the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal.

The company's net profit in the corresponding April-June period of 2017-18 fiscal stood at Rs 252.71 crore.

Total income in the quarter ended June of 2018-19 fiscal increased to Rs 1,806.37 crore from Rs 1,434.62 crore, IIFL Holdings said in a regulatory filing.

IIFL Holdings is mainly engaged in the business of investment banking.

Stock of the company closed 0.36 percent down at Rs 673.10 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 06:32 pm

