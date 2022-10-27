IIFL Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,039.68 crore, up 1.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,039.68 crore in September 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 1,022.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 220.47 crore in September 2022 up 19.22% from Rs. 184.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 676.86 crore in September 2022 down 0.38% from Rs. 679.41 crore in September 2021.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.88 in September 2021.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 361.95 on October 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and 23.89% over the last 12 months.