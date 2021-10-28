IIFL Finance Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,022.94 crore, up 23.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,022.94 crore in September 2021 up 23.14% from Rs. 830.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 184.92 crore in September 2021 up 348.16% from Rs. 41.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 679.41 crore in September 2021 up 50.85% from Rs. 450.39 crore in September 2020.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2020.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 320.65 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.11% returns over the last 6 months and 300.56% over the last 12 months.