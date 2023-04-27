 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IIFL Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,070.19 crore, up 1.45% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,070.19 crore in March 2023 up 1.45% from Rs. 1,054.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.15 crore in March 2023 up 16.69% from Rs. 230.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 730.78 crore in March 2023 up 4.84% from Rs. 697.07 crore in March 2022.

IIFL Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,070.19 984.85 1,054.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,070.19 984.85 1,054.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 172.55 168.44 146.63
Depreciation 34.14 31.66 28.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 23.66 35.30 39.45
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 165.05 173.43 181.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 674.79 576.02 658.79
Other Income 21.85 1.43 9.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 696.64 577.45 668.43
Interest 369.59 364.99 384.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 327.05 212.46 283.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 327.05 212.46 283.91
Tax 57.90 53.43 53.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 269.15 159.03 230.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 269.15 159.03 230.66
Equity Share Capital 76.09 75.99 75.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.08 4.19 6.08
Diluted EPS 7.03 4.16 6.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.08 4.19 6.08
Diluted EPS 7.03 4.16 6.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited