IIFL Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,070.19 crore, up 1.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,070.19 crore in March 2023 up 1.45% from Rs. 1,054.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.15 crore in March 2023 up 16.69% from Rs. 230.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 730.78 crore in March 2023 up 4.84% from Rs. 697.07 crore in March 2022.