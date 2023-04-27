IIFL Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,070.19 crore, up 1.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,070.19 crore in March 2023 up 1.45% from Rs. 1,054.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.15 crore in March 2023 up 16.69% from Rs. 230.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 730.78 crore in March 2023 up 4.84% from Rs. 697.07 crore in March 2022.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 7.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.08 in March 2022.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 474.10 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.26% returns over the last 6 months and 34.12% over the last 12 months.