English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IIFL Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,070.19 crore, up 1.45% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,070.19 crore in March 2023 up 1.45% from Rs. 1,054.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.15 crore in March 2023 up 16.69% from Rs. 230.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 730.78 crore in March 2023 up 4.84% from Rs. 697.07 crore in March 2022.

    IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 7.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.08 in March 2022.

    IIFL Finance shares closed at 474.10 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.26% returns over the last 6 months and 34.12% over the last 12 months.

    IIFL Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,070.19984.851,054.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,070.19984.851,054.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost172.55168.44146.63
    Depreciation34.1431.6628.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies23.6635.3039.45
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses165.05173.43181.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax674.79576.02658.79
    Other Income21.851.439.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax696.64577.45668.43
    Interest369.59364.99384.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax327.05212.46283.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax327.05212.46283.91
    Tax57.9053.4353.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities269.15159.03230.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period269.15159.03230.66
    Equity Share Capital76.0975.9975.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.084.196.08
    Diluted EPS7.034.166.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.084.196.08
    Diluted EPS7.034.166.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #IIFL Finance #Results
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:33 am