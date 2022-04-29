 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IIFL Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,054.85 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,054.85 crore in March 2022 up 8.1% from Rs. 975.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 230.66 crore in March 2022 up 44.98% from Rs. 159.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 697.07 crore in March 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 610.26 crore in March 2021.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 6.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.20 in March 2021.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 369.15 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.58% returns over the last 6 months and 32.81% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,054.85 1,168.61 975.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,054.85 1,168.61 975.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 146.63 132.80 97.92
Depreciation 28.64 26.82 24.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 39.45 -124.39 26.19
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 181.34 421.20 247.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 658.79 712.18 579.40
Other Income 9.64 7.42 6.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 668.43 719.60 585.51
Interest 384.52 419.66 398.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 283.91 299.94 186.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 283.91 299.94 186.81
Tax 53.25 73.62 27.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 230.66 226.32 159.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 230.66 226.32 159.10
Equity Share Capital 75.92 75.86 75.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.08 5.97 4.20
Diluted EPS 6.04 5.93 4.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.08 5.97 4.20
Diluted EPS 6.04 5.93 4.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #IIFL Finance #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.