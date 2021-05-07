IIFL Finance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 975.81 crore, up 25.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 975.81 crore in March 2021 up 25.97% from Rs. 774.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.10 crore in March 2021 up 854.53% from Rs. 16.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 610.26 crore in March 2021 up 94.13% from Rs. 314.36 crore in March 2020.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2020.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 253.35 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 199.11% returns over the last 6 months and 254.34% over the last 12 months.