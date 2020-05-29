IIFL Finance Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 774.65 crore, down 8.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 774.65 crore in March 2020 down 8.34% from Rs. 845.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.67 crore in March 2020 down 91.51% from Rs. 196.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.36 crore in March 2020 down 31.4% from Rs. 458.25 crore in March 2019.

IIFL Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.20 in March 2019.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 63.85 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -62.60% returns over the last 6 months and -84.64% over the last 12 months.