IIFL Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.94 crore, up 5.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,017.94 crore in June 2023 up 5.65% from Rs. 963.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.42 crore in June 2023 down 3.47% from Rs. 156.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 621.03 crore in June 2023 up 2.36% from Rs. 606.71 crore in June 2022.

IIFL Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.13 in June 2022.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 583.05 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.05% returns over the last 6 months and 65.43% over the last 12 months.