    IIFL Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.94 crore, up 5.65% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,017.94 crore in June 2023 up 5.65% from Rs. 963.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.42 crore in June 2023 down 3.47% from Rs. 156.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 621.03 crore in June 2023 up 2.36% from Rs. 606.71 crore in June 2022.

    IIFL Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.13 in June 2022.

    IIFL Finance shares closed at 583.05 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.05% returns over the last 6 months and 65.43% over the last 12 months.

    IIFL Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,017.941,070.19963.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,017.941,070.19963.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost169.20172.55162.84
    Depreciation32.4634.1428.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies5.3623.66-137.52
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses226.72165.05336.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax584.20674.79572.71
    Other Income4.3721.855.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax588.57696.64578.27
    Interest387.80369.59367.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax200.77327.05210.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax200.77327.05210.35
    Tax49.3557.9053.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities151.42269.15156.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period151.42269.15156.86
    Equity Share Capital76.1176.0975.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.987.084.13
    Diluted EPS3.967.034.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.987.084.13
    Diluted EPS3.967.034.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:11 pm

