IIFL Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 984.85 crore, down 15.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 984.85 crore in December 2022 down 15.72% from Rs. 1,168.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.03 crore in December 2022 down 29.73% from Rs. 226.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 609.11 crore in December 2022 down 18.4% from Rs. 746.42 crore in December 2021.