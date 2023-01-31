 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IIFL Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 984.85 crore, down 15.72% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 984.85 crore in December 2022 down 15.72% from Rs. 1,168.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.03 crore in December 2022 down 29.73% from Rs. 226.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 609.11 crore in December 2022 down 18.4% from Rs. 746.42 crore in December 2021.

IIFL Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 984.85 1,039.68 1,168.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 984.85 1,039.68 1,168.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 168.44 168.57 132.80
Depreciation 31.66 30.53 26.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 35.30 8.93 -124.39
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 173.43 187.00 421.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 576.02 644.65 712.18
Other Income 1.43 1.68 7.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 577.45 646.33 719.60
Interest 364.99 353.46 419.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 212.46 292.87 299.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 212.46 292.87 299.94
Tax 53.43 72.40 73.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 159.03 220.47 226.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 159.03 220.47 226.32
Equity Share Capital 75.99 75.95 75.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.19 5.81 5.97
Diluted EPS 4.16 5.77 5.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.19 5.81 5.97
Diluted EPS 4.16 5.77 5.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
