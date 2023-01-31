English
    IIFL Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 984.85 crore, down 15.72% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 984.85 crore in December 2022 down 15.72% from Rs. 1,168.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.03 crore in December 2022 down 29.73% from Rs. 226.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 609.11 crore in December 2022 down 18.4% from Rs. 746.42 crore in December 2021.

    IIFL Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations984.851,039.681,168.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations984.851,039.681,168.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost168.44168.57132.80
    Depreciation31.6630.5326.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies35.308.93-124.39
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses173.43187.00421.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax576.02644.65712.18
    Other Income1.431.687.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax577.45646.33719.60
    Interest364.99353.46419.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax212.46292.87299.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax212.46292.87299.94
    Tax53.4372.4073.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities159.03220.47226.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period159.03220.47226.32
    Equity Share Capital75.9975.9575.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.195.815.97
    Diluted EPS4.165.775.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.195.815.97
    Diluted EPS4.165.775.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited