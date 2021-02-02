IIFL Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 859.09 crore, up 40.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 859.09 crore in December 2020 up 40.68% from Rs. 610.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.93 crore in December 2020 up 93.39% from Rs. 65.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 528.84 crore in December 2020 up 24.22% from Rs. 425.72 crore in December 2019.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.72 in December 2019.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 176.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 163.97% returns over the last 6 months and 12.23% over the last 12 months.