IIFL Finance Q3 profit rises 37% to Rs 423 crore

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:47 PM IST

IIFL Finance on Monday reported a 37 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 423 crore in the three months to December on higher advances.

Total income rose 30 per cent on-year to Rs 1,339.4 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Growth in core products of gold loans and home loans stood at 25 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, the city-based company said.

The microfinance book grew 55 per cent while loan against property and digital loans rose 14 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.