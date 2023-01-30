IIFL Finance Q3 profit rises 37% to Rs 423 crore

IIFL Finance on Monday reported a 37 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 423 crore in the three months to December on higher advances.

Total income rose 30 per cent on-year to Rs 1,339.4 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Growth in core products of gold loans and home loans stood at 25 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, the city-based company said.

The microfinance book grew 55 per cent while loan against property and digital loans rose 14 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.

Total loan portfolio grew 26 per cent to Rs 57,941 crore while the non-core book primarily consisting of construction and real estate finance, shrunk 7 per cent to Rs 3,252 crore. On the asset quality side, its gross NPAs declined to 2.1 per cent from 2.8 per cent a year ago pushing down the net NPAs to 1.1 per cent from 1.5 per cent a year ago, the company's Managing Director Nirmal Jain said.

PTI