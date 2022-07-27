English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IIFL Finance net profit rises 24% at Rs 330 crore in June quarter

    The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 250 crore in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    July 27, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST
    Vedanta: Vedanta inaugurates its international iron ore operations through subsidiary Western Cluster in West Africa. Billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta's iron & steel sector has ventured into international iron ore mining operations in Liberia, West Africa through its subsidiary Western Cluster (WCL) with the ground-breaking ceremony that was held at the Bomi iron ore mine on June 8. WCL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bloom Fountain (BFL) which is in turn a wholly owned subsidiary of Vedanta. WCL had signed a Mineral Development Agreement with the Government of Liberia (GoL) for three iron ore mining concessions in Liberia namely Bomi, Bea, and Mano in 2011. However, the operations could not be started due to outbreak of Ebola epidemic.

    Vedanta: Vedanta inaugurates its international iron ore operations through subsidiary Western Cluster in West Africa. Billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta's iron & steel sector has ventured into international iron ore mining operations in Liberia, West Africa through its subsidiary Western Cluster (WCL) with the ground-breaking ceremony that was held at the Bomi iron ore mine on June 8. WCL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bloom Fountain (BFL) which is in turn a wholly owned subsidiary of Vedanta. WCL had signed a Mineral Development Agreement with the Government of Liberia (GoL) for three iron ore mining concessions in Liberia namely Bomi, Bea, and Mano in 2011. However, the operations could not be started due to outbreak of Ebola epidemic.

    IIFL Finance on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 330 crore in the quarter ended June on higher interest income.

    The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 250 crore in the year-ago period.

    Total income during the April-June quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 1,975 crore as against Rs 1,532 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

    The core income earned through interest was up 17 per cent to Rs 1,677 crore in the first quarter of this financial year. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 1,436 crore.

    During the quarter, the company’s subsidiary IIFL Home Finance approved an investment transaction from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

    Close

    "Upon completion of the transaction, the investor will hold 20 per cent of the share capital of the subsidiary company and resultantly, the present shareholding of the company in the subsidiary company will get diluted,” IIFL Finance said in the filing.

    The transaction is subject to requisite approvals. Shares of IIFL Finance closed at Rs 345.50 apiece on BSE, up 1.50 per cent from previous close. Shares of IIFL Finance closed at Rs 345.50 apiece on BSE, up 1.50 per cent from previous close.
    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #IIFL Finance #net profit #Q1 #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 07:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.