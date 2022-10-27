 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IIFL Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,022.88 crore, up 21.3% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,022.88 crore in September 2022 up 21.3% from Rs. 1,667.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 379.56 crore in September 2022 up 30.2% from Rs. 291.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,342.02 crore in September 2022 up 17.15% from Rs. 1,145.52 crore in September 2021.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 9.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.69 in September 2021.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 364.15 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.03% returns over the last 6 months and 25.18% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,022.88 1,928.64 1,667.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,022.88 1,928.64 1,667.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 323.71 306.88 226.91
Depreciation 36.75 34.35 29.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 36.94 -104.77 30.71
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 348.77 528.82 310.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,276.71 1,163.36 1,069.96
Other Income 28.56 46.54 45.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,305.27 1,209.90 1,115.68
Interest 775.83 775.99 744.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 529.44 433.91 371.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 529.44 433.91 371.55
Tax 132.37 104.19 79.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 397.07 329.72 291.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 397.07 329.72 291.57
Minority Interest -17.51 -0.03 -0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 379.56 329.69 291.52
Equity Share Capital 75.95 75.95 75.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.99 8.68 7.69
Diluted EPS 9.94 8.63 7.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.46 8.68 7.69
Diluted EPS 9.94 8.63 7.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
