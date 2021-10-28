IIFL Finance Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,667.64 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,667.64 crore in September 2021 up 13.78% from Rs. 1,465.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 291.52 crore in September 2021 up 37.13% from Rs. 212.59 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,145.52 crore in September 2021 up 20.99% from Rs. 946.81 crore in September 2020.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.62 in September 2020.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 320.65 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)