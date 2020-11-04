IIFL Finance Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,465.71 crore, up 30.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,465.71 crore in September 2020 up 30.76% from Rs. 1,120.96 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.59 crore in September 2020 up 194.08% from Rs. 72.29 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 946.81 crore in September 2020 up 14.42% from Rs. 827.51 crore in September 2019.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 5.62 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.26 in September 2019.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 79.75 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.05% returns over the last 6 months and -31.92% over the last 12 months.