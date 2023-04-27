IIFL Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,180.91 crore, up 17.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 2,180.91 crore in March 2023 up 17.49% from Rs. 1,856.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 412.74 crore in March 2023 up 28.61% from Rs. 320.93 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,496.68 crore in March 2023 up 22.07% from Rs. 1,226.12 crore in March 2022.
IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 10.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.48 in March 2022.
IIFL Finance shares closed at 474.10 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.26% returns over the last 6 months and 34.12% over the last 12 months.
IIFL Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,180.91
|2,120.95
|1,856.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,180.91
|2,120.95
|1,856.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|365.55
|333.36
|265.91
|Depreciation
|42.09
|39.39
|33.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|9.65
|-10.68
|51.44
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|404.13
|417.81
|374.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,359.49
|1,341.07
|1,131.39
|Other Income
|95.10
|23.61
|61.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,454.59
|1,364.68
|1,192.83
|Interest
|860.57
|809.53
|773.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|594.02
|555.15
|419.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|594.02
|555.15
|419.62
|Tax
|136.47
|131.94
|98.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|457.55
|423.21
|320.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|457.55
|423.21
|320.96
|Minority Interest
|-44.81
|-44.91
|-0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|412.74
|378.30
|320.93
|Equity Share Capital
|76.09
|75.99
|75.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.86
|9.96
|8.48
|Diluted EPS
|10.79
|9.90
|8.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.86
|9.96
|8.48
|Diluted EPS
|10.79
|9.90
|8.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited