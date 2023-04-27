IIFL Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,180.91 crore, up 17.49% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,180.91 2,120.95 1,856.21 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,180.91 2,120.95 1,856.21 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 365.55 333.36 265.91 Depreciation 42.09 39.39 33.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 9.65 -10.68 51.44 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 404.13 417.81 374.18 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,359.49 1,341.07 1,131.39 Other Income 95.10 23.61 61.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,454.59 1,364.68 1,192.83 Interest 860.57 809.53 773.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 594.02 555.15 419.62 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 594.02 555.15 419.62 Tax 136.47 131.94 98.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 457.55 423.21 320.96 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 457.55 423.21 320.96 Minority Interest -44.81 -44.91 -0.03 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 412.74 378.30 320.93 Equity Share Capital 76.09 75.99 75.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.86 9.96 8.48 Diluted EPS 10.79 9.90 8.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.86 9.96 8.48 Diluted EPS 10.79 9.90 8.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited