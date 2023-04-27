 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IIFL Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,180.91 crore, up 17.49% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 2,180.91 crore in March 2023 up 17.49% from Rs. 1,856.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 412.74 crore in March 2023 up 28.61% from Rs. 320.93 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,496.68 crore in March 2023 up 22.07% from Rs. 1,226.12 crore in March 2022.
IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 10.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.48 in March 2022. IIFL Finance shares closed at 474.10 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.26% returns over the last 6 months and 34.12% over the last 12 months.
IIFL Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations2,180.912,120.951,856.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,180.912,120.951,856.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost365.55333.36265.91
Depreciation42.0939.3933.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies9.65-10.6851.44
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses404.13417.81374.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,359.491,341.071,131.39
Other Income95.1023.6161.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,454.591,364.681,192.83
Interest860.57809.53773.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax594.02555.15419.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax594.02555.15419.62
Tax136.47131.9498.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities457.55423.21320.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period457.55423.21320.96
Minority Interest-44.81-44.91-0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates412.74378.30320.93
Equity Share Capital76.0975.9975.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.869.968.48
Diluted EPS10.799.908.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.869.968.48
Diluted EPS10.799.908.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #IIFL Finance #Results
first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:44 am