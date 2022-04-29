 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IIFL Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,856.21 crore, up 16.12% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,856.21 crore in March 2022 up 16.12% from Rs. 1,598.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 320.93 crore in March 2022 up 29.6% from Rs. 247.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,226.12 crore in March 2022 up 19.05% from Rs. 1,029.88 crore in March 2021.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 8.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.54 in March 2021.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 369.15 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.58% returns over the last 6 months and 32.81% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,856.21 1,798.12 1,598.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,856.21 1,798.12 1,598.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 265.91 241.50 189.56
Depreciation 33.29 30.47 28.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 51.44 -81.27 68.83
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 374.18 485.82 360.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,131.39 1,121.60 951.06
Other Income 61.44 45.46 50.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,192.83 1,167.06 1,001.18
Interest 773.21 772.76 680.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 419.62 394.30 320.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 419.62 394.30 320.58
Tax 98.66 84.42 72.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 320.96 309.88 247.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 320.96 309.88 247.82
Minority Interest -0.03 -- -0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 320.93 309.88 247.63
Equity Share Capital 75.92 75.86 75.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.48 8.17 6.54
Diluted EPS 8.41 8.12 6.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.48 8.17 6.54
Diluted EPS 8.41 8.12 6.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
