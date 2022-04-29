IIFL Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,856.21 crore, up 16.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,856.21 crore in March 2022 up 16.12% from Rs. 1,598.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 320.93 crore in March 2022 up 29.6% from Rs. 247.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,226.12 crore in March 2022 up 19.05% from Rs. 1,029.88 crore in March 2021.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 8.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.54 in March 2021.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 369.15 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.58% returns over the last 6 months and 32.81% over the last 12 months.