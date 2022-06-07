English
    IIFL Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,856.21 crore, up 16.12% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,856.21 crore in March 2022 up 16.12% from Rs. 1,598.50 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 320.93 crore in March 2022 up 29.6% from Rs. 247.63 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,226.12 crore in March 2022 up 19.05% from Rs. 1,029.88 crore in March 2021.

    IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 8.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.54 in March 2021.

    IIFL Finance shares closed at 333.20 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.72% returns over the last 6 months and 19.28% over the last 12 months.

    IIFL Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,856.211,798.121,598.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,856.211,798.121,598.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost265.91241.50189.56
    Depreciation33.2930.4728.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies51.44-81.2768.83
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses374.18485.82360.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,131.391,121.60951.06
    Other Income61.4445.4650.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,192.831,167.061,001.18
    Interest773.21772.76680.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax419.62394.30320.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax419.62394.30320.58
    Tax98.6684.4272.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities320.96309.88247.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period320.96309.88247.82
    Minority Interest-0.03---0.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates320.93309.88247.63
    Equity Share Capital75.9275.8675.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.488.176.54
    Diluted EPS8.418.126.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.488.176.54
    Diluted EPS8.418.126.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 7, 2022 10:00 am
