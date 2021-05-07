IIFL Finance Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,598.50 crore, up 24.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,598.50 crore in March 2021 up 24.23% from Rs. 1,286.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 247.63 crore in March 2021 up 321.54% from Rs. 58.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,029.88 crore in March 2021 up 60.06% from Rs. 643.43 crore in March 2020.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2020.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 251.90 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 197.23% returns over the last 6 months and 248.41% over the last 12 months.