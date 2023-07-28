IIFL Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,305.47 crore, up 19.54% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,305.47 2,180.91 1,928.64 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,305.47 2,180.91 1,928.64 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 379.98 365.55 306.88 Depreciation 42.22 42.09 34.35 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -16.79 9.65 -104.77 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 459.09 404.13 528.82 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,440.97 1,359.49 1,163.36 Other Income 65.23 95.10 46.54 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,506.20 1,454.59 1,209.90 Interest 887.84 860.57 775.99 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 618.36 594.02 433.91 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 618.36 594.02 433.91 Tax 145.50 136.47 104.19 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 472.86 457.55 329.72 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 472.86 457.55 329.72 Minority Interest -47.46 -44.81 -0.03 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 425.40 412.74 329.69 Equity Share Capital 76.11 76.09 75.95 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.18 10.86 8.68 Diluted EPS 11.11 10.79 8.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.18 10.86 8.68 Diluted EPS 11.11 10.79 8.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited