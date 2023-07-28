English
    IIFL Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,305.47 crore, up 19.54% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 2,305.47 crore in June 2023 up 19.54% from Rs. 1,928.64 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 425.40 crore in June 2023 up 29.03% from Rs. 329.69 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,548.42 crore in June 2023 up 24.45% from Rs. 1,244.25 crore in June 2022.
    IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 11.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.68 in June 2022.IIFL Finance shares closed at 581.90 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.80% returns over the last 6 months and 65.43% over the last 12 months.
    IIFL Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,305.472,180.911,928.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,305.472,180.911,928.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost379.98365.55306.88
    Depreciation42.2242.0934.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-16.799.65-104.77
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses459.09404.13528.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,440.971,359.491,163.36
    Other Income65.2395.1046.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,506.201,454.591,209.90
    Interest887.84860.57775.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax618.36594.02433.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax618.36594.02433.91
    Tax145.50136.47104.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities472.86457.55329.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period472.86457.55329.72
    Minority Interest-47.46-44.81-0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates425.40412.74329.69
    Equity Share Capital76.1176.0975.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.1810.868.68
    Diluted EPS11.1110.798.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.1810.868.68
    Diluted EPS11.1110.798.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:44 pm

