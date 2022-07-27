 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IIFL Finance Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,928.64 crore, up 27.35% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,928.64 crore in June 2022 up 27.35% from Rs. 1,514.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.69 crore in June 2022 up 24.07% from Rs. 265.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,244.25 crore in June 2022 up 15.26% from Rs. 1,079.48 crore in June 2021.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.01 in June 2021.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 341.15 on July 26, 2022 (NSE)

IIFL Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,928.64 1,856.21 1,514.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,928.64 1,856.21 1,514.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 306.88 265.91 196.42
Depreciation 34.35 33.29 28.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -104.77 51.44 -17.61
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 528.82 374.18 273.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,163.36 1,131.39 1,034.12
Other Income 46.54 61.44 17.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,209.90 1,192.83 1,051.41
Interest 775.99 773.21 700.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 433.91 419.62 350.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 433.91 419.62 350.50
Tax 104.19 98.66 84.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 329.72 320.96 265.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 329.72 320.96 265.82
Minority Interest -0.03 -0.03 -0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 329.69 320.93 265.72
Equity Share Capital 75.95 75.92 75.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.68 8.48 7.01
Diluted EPS 8.63 8.41 6.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.68 8.48 7.01
Diluted EPS 8.63 8.41 6.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 06:00 pm
