IIFL Finance Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,928.64 crore, up 27.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,928.64 crore in June 2022 up 27.35% from Rs. 1,514.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.69 crore in June 2022 up 24.07% from Rs. 265.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,244.25 crore in June 2022 up 15.26% from Rs. 1,079.48 crore in June 2021.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.01 in June 2021.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 341.15 on July 26, 2022 (NSE)