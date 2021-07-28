IIFL Finance Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,514.39 crore, up 19.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,514.39 crore in June 2021 up 19.4% from Rs. 1,268.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.72 crore in June 2021 up 741.86% from Rs. 31.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,079.48 crore in June 2021 up 39.49% from Rs. 773.89 crore in June 2020.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2020.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 303.60 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 154.27% returns over the last 6 months and 326.11% over the last 12 months.