HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IIFL Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,120.95 crore, up 17.95% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,120.95 crore in December 2022 up 17.95% from Rs. 1,798.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 378.30 crore in December 2022 up 22.08% from Rs. 309.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,404.07 crore in December 2022 up 17.25% from Rs. 1,197.53 crore in December 2021.

IIFL Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,120.95 2,022.88 1,798.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,120.95 2,022.88 1,798.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 333.36 323.71 241.50
Depreciation 39.39 36.75 30.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -10.68 36.94 -81.27
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 417.81 348.77 485.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,341.07 1,276.71 1,121.60
Other Income 23.61 28.56 45.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,364.68 1,305.27 1,167.06
Interest 809.53 775.83 772.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 555.15 529.44 394.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 555.15 529.44 394.30
Tax 131.94 132.37 84.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 423.21 397.07 309.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 423.21 397.07 309.88
Minority Interest -44.91 -17.51 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 378.30 379.56 309.88
Equity Share Capital 75.99 75.95 75.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.96 9.99 8.17
Diluted EPS 9.90 9.94 8.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.96 10.46 8.17
Diluted EPS 9.90 9.94 8.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited