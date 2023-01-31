English
    IIFL Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,120.95 crore, up 17.95% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,120.95 crore in December 2022 up 17.95% from Rs. 1,798.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 378.30 crore in December 2022 up 22.08% from Rs. 309.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,404.07 crore in December 2022 up 17.25% from Rs. 1,197.53 crore in December 2021.

    IIFL Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,120.952,022.881,798.12
    Total Income From Operations2,120.952,022.881,798.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Employees Cost333.36323.71241.50
    Depreciation39.3936.7530.47
    Provisions And Contingencies-10.6836.94-81.27
    Other Expenses417.81348.77485.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,341.071,276.711,121.60
    Other Income23.6128.5645.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,364.681,305.271,167.06
    Interest809.53775.83772.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax555.15529.44394.30
    P/L Before Tax555.15529.44394.30
    Tax131.94132.3784.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities423.21397.07309.88
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period423.21397.07309.88
    Minority Interest-44.91-17.51--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates378.30379.56309.88
    Equity Share Capital75.9975.9575.86
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.969.998.17
    Diluted EPS9.909.948.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9610.468.17
    Diluted EPS9.909.948.12
    Public Share Holding
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    b) Non-encumbered
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited