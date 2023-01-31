IIFL Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,120.95 crore, up 17.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,120.95 crore in December 2022 up 17.95% from Rs. 1,798.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 378.30 crore in December 2022 up 22.08% from Rs. 309.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,404.07 crore in December 2022 up 17.25% from Rs. 1,197.53 crore in December 2021.

IIFL Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 9.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.17 in December 2021.

Read More