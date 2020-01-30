IIFL Finance Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.75 crore, down 36.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,140.75 crore in December 2019 down 36.28% from Rs. 1,790.33 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.36 crore in December 2019 down 8.92% from Rs. 168.38 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 860.62 crore in December 2019 down 25.86% from Rs. 1,160.75 crore in December 2018.

IIFL Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.80 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.18 in December 2018.

IIFL Finance shares closed at 170.60 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.54% returns over the last 6 months and -61.07% over the last 12 months.