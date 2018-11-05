IGL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,421.50 crore, up 26.23% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,421.50 crore in September 2018 up 26.23% from Rs. 1,126.09 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 187.28 crore in September 2018 up 10.9% from Rs. 168.87 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 341.18 crore in September 2018 up 11.29% from Rs. 306.56 crore in September 2017.

IGL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.68 in September 2018 from Rs. 12.06 in September 2017.

IGL shares closed at 281.85 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 0.68% returns over the last 6 months and -10.32% over the last 12 months.