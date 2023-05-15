IGL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,687.18 crore, up 53.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,687.18 crore in March 2023 up 53.25% from Rs. 2,405.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.75 crore in March 2023 down 8.81% from Rs. 361.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 531.72 crore in March 2023 down 7.98% from Rs. 577.85 crore in March 2022.

IGL EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.17 in March 2022.

IGL shares closed at 490.00 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.56% returns over the last 6 months and 41.64% over the last 12 months.