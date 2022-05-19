IGL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,405.92 crore, up 40.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,405.92 crore in March 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 1,710.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 361.60 crore in March 2022 up 9.24% from Rs. 331.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 577.85 crore in March 2022 up 11.18% from Rs. 519.74 crore in March 2021.

IGL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.73 in March 2021.

IGL shares closed at 389.25 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.58% returns over the last 6 months and -24.11% over the last 12 months.