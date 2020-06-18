IGL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,552.53 crore, up 0.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,552.53 crore in March 2020 up 0.64% from Rs. 1,542.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 253.35 crore in March 2020 up 12.35% from Rs. 225.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 408.00 crore in March 2020 up 6.66% from Rs. 382.51 crore in March 2019.

IGL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.22 in March 2019.

IGL shares closed at 474.15 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.67% returns over the last 6 months and 42.28% over the last 12 months.