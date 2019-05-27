IGL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,542.64 crore, up 25.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,542.64 crore in March 2019 up 25.12% from Rs. 1,232.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.50 crore in March 2019 up 29.06% from Rs. 174.72 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 382.51 crore in March 2019 up 20.25% from Rs. 318.10 crore in March 2018.

IGL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.50 in March 2018.

IGL shares closed at 314.05 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.75% returns over the last 6 months and 24.15% over the last 12 months.