IGL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,406.99 crore, up 6.67% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,406.99 crore in June 2023 up 6.67% from Rs. 3,193.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 438.40 crore in June 2023 up 4.17% from Rs. 420.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 688.04 crore in June 2023 up 6.14% from Rs. 648.25 crore in June 2022.

    IGL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.01 in June 2022.

    IGL shares closed at 470.55 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.74% returns over the last 6 months and 27.55% over the last 12 months.

    Indraprastha Gas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,406.993,687.183,193.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,406.993,687.183,193.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,332.382,794.072,172.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.67-1.55-2.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.8446.6848.08
    Depreciation98.9393.7785.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses379.72381.70357.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax543.45372.51531.84
    Other Income45.6665.4430.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax589.11437.95562.58
    Interest2.372.552.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax586.74435.40560.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax586.74435.40560.23
    Tax148.34105.65139.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities438.40329.75420.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period438.40329.75420.86
    Equity Share Capital140.00140.00140.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.264.716.01
    Diluted EPS6.264.716.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.264.716.01
    Diluted EPS6.264.716.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

