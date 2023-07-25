IGL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,406.99 crore, up 6.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,406.99 crore in June 2023 up 6.67% from Rs. 3,193.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 438.40 crore in June 2023 up 4.17% from Rs. 420.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 688.04 crore in June 2023 up 6.14% from Rs. 648.25 crore in June 2022.

IGL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.01 in June 2022.

IGL shares closed at 470.55 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.74% returns over the last 6 months and 27.55% over the last 12 months.