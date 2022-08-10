 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IGL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,193.85 crore, up 131.36% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,193.85 crore in June 2022 up 131.36% from Rs. 1,380.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 420.86 crore in June 2022 up 72.28% from Rs. 244.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 648.25 crore in June 2022 up 57.84% from Rs. 410.69 crore in June 2021.

IGL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in June 2021.

IGL shares closed at 358.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -31.76% over the last 12 months.

Indraprastha Gas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,193.85 2,405.92 1,380.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,193.85 2,405.92 1,380.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,172.77 1,518.68 562.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.21 -0.84 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.08 38.52 37.39
Depreciation 85.67 75.27 77.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 357.70 349.10 400.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 531.84 425.19 303.05
Other Income 30.74 77.39 29.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 562.58 502.58 332.88
Interest 2.35 4.88 2.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 560.23 497.70 329.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 560.23 497.70 329.94
Tax 139.37 136.10 85.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 420.86 361.60 244.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 420.86 361.60 244.29
Equity Share Capital 140.00 140.00 140.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.01 5.17 3.49
Diluted EPS 6.01 5.17 3.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.01 5.17 3.49
Diluted EPS 6.01 5.17 3.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IGL #Indraprastha Gas #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.