IGL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,193.85 crore, up 131.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,193.85 crore in June 2022 up 131.36% from Rs. 1,380.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 420.86 crore in June 2022 up 72.28% from Rs. 244.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 648.25 crore in June 2022 up 57.84% from Rs. 410.69 crore in June 2021.

IGL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in June 2021.

IGL shares closed at 358.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -31.76% over the last 12 months.