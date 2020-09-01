IGL Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 638.57 crore, down 59.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 638.57 crore in June 2020 down 59.48% from Rs. 1,576.12 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.84 crore in June 2020 down 85.42% from Rs. 218.36 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.07 crore in June 2020 down 71.04% from Rs. 393.86 crore in June 2019.

IGL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.12 in June 2019.

IGL shares closed at 394.45 on August 31, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 19.95% over the last 12 months.