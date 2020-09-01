172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|igl-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-638-57-crore-down-59-48-y-o-y-5782371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 09:25 AM IST

IGL Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 638.57 crore, down 59.48% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 638.57 crore in June 2020 down 59.48% from Rs. 1,576.12 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.84 crore in June 2020 down 85.42% from Rs. 218.36 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.07 crore in June 2020 down 71.04% from Rs. 393.86 crore in June 2019.

IGL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.12 in June 2019.

IGL shares closed at 394.45 on August 31, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 19.95% over the last 12 months.

Indraprastha Gas
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations638.571,552.531,576.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations638.571,552.531,576.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods298.63825.73921.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.460.47-0.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.4035.0136.67
Depreciation68.1765.5160.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses224.64314.58259.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.27311.23297.99
Other Income30.6331.2635.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.90342.49333.39
Interest2.372.671.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.53339.82331.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax43.53339.82331.76
Tax11.6986.47113.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.84253.35218.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.84253.35218.36
Equity Share Capital140.00140.00140.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.453.623.12
Diluted EPS0.453.623.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.453.623.12
Diluted EPS0.453.623.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Sep 1, 2020 09:21 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #IGL #Indraprastha Gas #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results

