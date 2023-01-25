IGL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,710.81 crore, up 67.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,710.81 crore in December 2022 up 67.5% from Rs. 2,215.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.26 crore in December 2022 down 9.81% from Rs. 308.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 484.21 crore in December 2022 down 3.15% from Rs. 499.98 crore in December 2021.

IGL EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.41 in December 2021.

Read More