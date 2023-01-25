English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IGL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,710.81 crore, up 67.5% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,710.81 crore in December 2022 up 67.5% from Rs. 2,215.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 278.26 crore in December 2022 down 9.81% from Rs. 308.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 484.21 crore in December 2022 down 3.15% from Rs. 499.98 crore in December 2021.

    Indraprastha Gas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,710.813,922.022,215.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,710.813,922.022,215.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,864.002,610.031,385.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.41-0.68-1.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.7749.6547.65
    Depreciation92.4991.4383.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses374.98735.50313.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax335.98436.09386.11
    Other Income55.74109.9930.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax391.72546.08416.48
    Interest2.613.082.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax389.11543.00413.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax389.11543.00413.65
    Tax110.85126.85105.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities278.26416.15308.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period278.26416.15308.52
    Equity Share Capital140.00140.00140.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.985.954.41
    Diluted EPS3.985.954.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.985.954.41
    Diluted EPS3.985.954.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited