IGL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,446.16 crore, down 13.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,446.16 crore in December 2020 down 13.1% from Rs. 1,664.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.87 crore in December 2020 up 17.97% from Rs. 283.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 526.58 crore in December 2020 up 18.98% from Rs. 442.56 crore in December 2019.

IGL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.06 in December 2019.

IGL shares closed at 556.80 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.14% returns over the last 6 months and 8.54% over the last 12 months.