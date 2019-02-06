IGL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,508.44 crore, up 27.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,508.44 crore in December 2018 up 27.41% from Rs. 1,183.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.99 crore in December 2018 up 19.33% from Rs. 165.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.16 crore in December 2018 up 21.16% from Rs. 295.62 crore in December 2017.

IGL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.37 in December 2017.

IGL shares closed at 305.55 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.31% returns over the last 6 months and 5.05% over the last 12 months.