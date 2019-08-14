IGL net up 24% in June qtr on higher sales

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in national capital and adjoining cities, on August 14 reported a 24 per cent rise in June quarter net profit on higher sales volumes.

Standalone net profit in April-June at Rs 218 crore was higher than Rs 176 crore net profit in the same period of previous fiscal, the firm aid in a statement.

"Continuing the growth momentum, IGL registered an overall sales volume growth of 13 per cent over the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal, with the average daily sale going up from 5.55 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) to 6.25 mmscmd," the company said.

Product wise, CNG recorded sales volume growth of 13 per cent, while piped natural gas (PNG) registered 12 per cent growth in the quarter as compared to corresponding quarter last year.

Total gross sales value during the quarter rose 23 per cent to Rs 1,738 crore.

IGL has laid out city gas distribution infrastructure in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Gurugram, Karnal and Muzaffarnagar which consists of over 13,000 Kms of pipeline network. It meets fuel requirements of over 10.5 lakh vehicles running on CNG in national capital region through a network of over 500 CNG stations.

IGL also supplies PNG to well over 11.20 lakh households in these cities.