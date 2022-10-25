 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IGL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,922.02 crore, up 114.18% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,922.02 crore in September 2022 up 114.18% from Rs. 1,831.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 426.84 crore in September 2022 up 1.96% from Rs. 418.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 578.51 crore in September 2022 up 1.1% from Rs. 572.23 crore in September 2021.

IGL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.98 in September 2021.

IGL shares closed at 383.35 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and -18.18% over the last 12 months.

Indraprastha Gas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,922.02 3,193.85 1,831.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,922.02 3,193.85 1,831.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,610.03 2,172.77 929.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.68 -2.21 -1.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.65 48.08 52.39
Depreciation 91.43 85.67 80.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 735.50 357.70 320.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 436.09 531.84 449.70
Other Income 50.99 30.74 42.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 487.08 562.58 491.75
Interest 3.08 2.35 2.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 484.00 560.23 489.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 484.00 560.23 489.19
Tax 126.85 139.37 124.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 357.15 420.86 365.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 357.15 420.86 365.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 69.69 60.38 53.49
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 426.84 481.24 418.63
Equity Share Capital 140.00 140.00 140.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.10 6.87 5.98
Diluted EPS 6.10 6.87 5.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.10 6.87 5.98
Diluted EPS 6.10 6.87 5.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IGL #Indraprastha Gas #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.