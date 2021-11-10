IGL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,831.19 crore, up 27.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,831.19 crore in September 2021 up 27.1% from Rs. 1,440.74 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 418.63 crore in September 2021 up 10.04% from Rs. 380.45 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 572.23 crore in September 2021 up 30.82% from Rs. 437.43 crore in September 2020.

IGL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.98 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.44 in September 2020.

IGL shares closed at 494.00 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and 16.73% over the last 12 months.